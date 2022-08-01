Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Elko, NV

The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 78. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.