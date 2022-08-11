Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of …
For the drive home in Elko: Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Elko f…
This evening in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. We…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a 58% chanc…