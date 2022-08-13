Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 69. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The are…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. Temperatur…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. We…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 t…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a 58% chanc…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.