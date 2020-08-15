Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2020 in Elko, NV

Today in Elko, NV, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 94 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 54. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 5:52 am; sunset will be at 7:41 pm. Currently, the temperature is 74; it feels like 74. Wind speed is clocking in at 0 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 98. The low will be 60. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation expected.