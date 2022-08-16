Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 71. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The are…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. Temperatur…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. We…
For the drive home in Elko: Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 m…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a 58% chanc…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.