Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2020 in Elko, NV

Today in Elko, NV, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 101 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 62. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 5:54 am; sunset will be at 7:38 pm. Currently, the temperature is 85; it feels like 85. Wind speed is clocking in at 4 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 101. The low will be 63. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation expected.