Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2020 in Elko, NV

Today in Elko, NV, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 98 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 59. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 5:57 am; sunset will be at 7:34 pm. Currently, the temperature is 80; it feels like 80. Wind speed is clocking in at 6 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 95. The low will be 53. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation expected.