Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2020 in Elko, NV

Today in Elko, NV, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 53. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 5:59 am; sunset will be at 7:31 pm. Currently, the temperature is 73; it feels like 73. Wind speed is clocking in at 0 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 96. The low will be 55. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation expected.