Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. Tem…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high tem…
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 …