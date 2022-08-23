Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.