Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 68. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.