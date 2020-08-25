Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2020 in Elko, NV

Today in Elko, NV, expect partly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 94 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 59. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:02 am; sunset will be at 7:26 pm. Currently, the temperature is 72; it feels like 72. Wind speed is clocking in at 15 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 92. The low will be 55. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation expected.