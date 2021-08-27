 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until FRI 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

