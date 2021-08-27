Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until FRI 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.