The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. I…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…