Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2020 in Elko, NV

Today in Elko, NV, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 102 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 55. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 5:40 am; sunset will be at 7:56 pm. Currently, the temperature is 81; it feels like 81. Wind speed is clocking in at 7 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 95. The low will be 54. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation expected.