Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

