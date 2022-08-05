Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.