Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Elko, NV
