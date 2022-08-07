 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

