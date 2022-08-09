Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.