Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Elko, NV
