It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Elko, NV
