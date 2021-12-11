 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

