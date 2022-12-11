Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a goo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 13. We'll see a low tempe…
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14. A 10-degree low is fo…