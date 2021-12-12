 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Elko, NV

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

