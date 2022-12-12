Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Don't go out wit…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a goo…
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 13. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14. A 10-degree low is fo…