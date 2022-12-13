Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.