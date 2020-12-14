Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 10AM PST MON. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
