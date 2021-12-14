Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Elko, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy da…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in th…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Wedne…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. …
This evening in Elko: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. M…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for…