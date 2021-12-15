Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy da…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Wedne…
This evening in Elko: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
For the drive home in Elko: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The foreca…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. M…