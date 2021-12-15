 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Elko, NV

Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News