It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23. 17 degrees is today's low. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 8:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV
