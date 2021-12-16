It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 26 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds W at 5…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The foreca…
For the drive home in Elko: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures i…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. M…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18. Today's forecasted low tempe…