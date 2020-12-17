 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Elko, NV

Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

