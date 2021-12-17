It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Elko, NV
