Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Elko, NV
