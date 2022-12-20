 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Elko Daily Free Press is partnering with CC Communications who are sponsoring 300 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News