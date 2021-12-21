 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Elko, NV

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

