Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Elko, NV

Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

