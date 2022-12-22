The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Elko, NV
