Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Elko, NV
