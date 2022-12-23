Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.