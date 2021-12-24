Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Elko, NV
