 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Elko.AnthemBroadband.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Elko, NV

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News