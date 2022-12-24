The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 2. -10 degrees is today's …
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around -10F. Winds light and variable. It…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is exp…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, wit…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 5. 0 degrees is today's l…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold d…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Elko coul…
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just…