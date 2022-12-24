 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to CC Communications for sponsoring 300 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News