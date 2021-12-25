 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Elko, NV

It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

