The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Rain is exp…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 14. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, wit…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 5. 0 degrees is today's l…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 2. -10 degrees is today's …
Elko's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Elko coul…
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just…