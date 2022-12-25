 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Elko, NV

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

