Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.