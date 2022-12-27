Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Elko, NV
