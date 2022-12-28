Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Elko, NV
