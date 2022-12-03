Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 9. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.