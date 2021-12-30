 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 3:15 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

