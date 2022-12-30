Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Elko, NV

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 34. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

